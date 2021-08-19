Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm chances remain into the weekend, isolated severe possible

The clouds have hung around thicker for some across central into eastern Kansas this morning.

As we transition into the afternoon, expect more breaks to sunshine and chances for afternoon showers and storms to develop with a deepening area of low pressure to the west.

Areas to the northwest are painted under a Slight Risk where scattered storms could quickly become strong to severe capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Temperatures as a result of the added cloud cover and storm chances will remain closer to the seasonal average into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will also be gustier out to the west as some gusts could exceed 35 MPH.

We will dip back down into the 60s and 70s overnight with a spotty shower not completely out of the question.

A frontal boundary moving west to east across the Sunflower State will arrive in central Kansas Friday. This will renew afternoon and evening shower and storm development.

Once again, we will need to monitor for strong to severe storms possible. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted across much of central into northeastern Kansas for damaging wind gusts and large hail possible in the strongest storms.

Another shot at rain and storms will be possible Saturday evening before we dry out by the second half of the weekend.

Winds pick up on the other side of the front this weekend and temperatures start to rebound. The heat and humidity will be hard to shake this next week. Another disturbance that arrives by the middle of next week will once again spark another spotty shower or storm chance Tuesday and Wednesday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige