A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma through 9 PM this evening. Strong storms will track through the region, capable of producing strong winds and large hail.

Storms will march into western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle over the next few hours. Storms will stretch from Nebraska down to Texas with strong winds, large hail, and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will be cooler in western Kansas tonight as they will see more rainfall. Central Kansas will be in the low 60s by sunrise, with showers and storms trying to track into central Kansas for the start of the day tomorrow.

Most of the activity will break apart in the early morning, but a few showers will try to hold on into central Kansas. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon, but western Kansas is looking dry for the middle of the week.

Highs will push into the 70s and 80s. Temperatures across central Kansas will be just shy of our seasonal average.

Rainfall returns to the forecast on Thursday. A few severe storms will be possible. Almost all of the state is under a Marginal Risk, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concerns.

Storms will begin to bubble up along the Colorado and Kansas state line in the late afternoon as our next wave of energy moves off the Rockies.

Widespread showers will track across the region through the evening and overnight. Rumbles of thunder will follow us into the early morning. Strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours will be possible.

Temperatures soar as we head closer to the Summer Solstice next Wednesday. Highs will stay well above average through the weekend and eventually reach the mid-90s by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: E/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman