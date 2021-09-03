Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms to start the holiday weekend, dry by Labor Day

Showers and storms track will through the area this morning but they should stay below severe thresholds.

We will still need to monitor the potential for heavy rainfall. Over the last 24 hours there have been some areas that have received as much as 3″ to 5″ of rain. With more rainfall on the way as we head into Labor Day Weekend, this has prompted Flood Watches which will be in effect through midday Saturday.

Northwest Kansas is not getting much rain early this morning but there is patchy dense fog which could impact travel to start the day.

Midday will briefly be drier as the heaviest rain tracks to our east. Highs will warm mainly into the 80s shortly after.

Stay weather aware during the afternoon. New storms will be develop and they will need to be monitored closely. Strong to severe storms will be possible with all severe threats on the table. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but cannot be ruled out, mainly to the west and southwest.

Storms will be strongest during the afternoon and evening hours. Once we get into the overnight the main threats that we will need to watch out for are heavy rainfall and flooding.

Low temperatures will range from the 50s to the low 70s.

Saturday starts with showers and storms around but we should gradually turn drier as the day goes on and as a front sinks south. Clouds will break begin to break too.

There is a small chance of a random storm Sunday to the north and south but most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures stay close to average through the rest of the holiday weekend. Labor Day will be a bit toasty for this time of year in the low 90s but it will still be a nice day.

Much of next week is looking dry with highs in the 80s and 90s. Temperatures take a brief dip mid-week as another front moves in but it will not spark any storms.