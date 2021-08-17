Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stray storm possible Tuesday, seasonably warm highs

There are a few storms that have been bubbling up in Southeast Kansas. One or two could skim our easternmost counties this morning but most of this activity should stay to the east of the Wichita Metro.

Temperatures out the door will be comfy in the 60s and with mainly dry conditions, the commute will be a smooth one. High temperatures will heat back up into the upper 80s to low 90s which is around average.

Skies will be partly sunny and southerly winds will be breezy. Another chance of an isolated shower or storm will develop in the afternoon. The best chance will be in South Central Kansas. Severe weather is not expected but lightning and downpours will be possible.

A storm or two will linger into the early evening hours but skies will dry back out after sundown.

Winds will calm back down too as lows fall into the 60s.

We will have another chance of a shower or storm Wednesday but the better chance will be closer to Southeast Kansas so most of us should stay dry.

We will have an additional isolated chance during the day on Thursday before a front starts to swing through and bring a better chance of rain by the evening and overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has included a few of our counties to the northwest in a Marginal Risk of severe weather where an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

We will wrap up the work week with a chance of storms that will linger into Saturday as the front moves in.

There will be little change in temperatures until the end of the weekend and early next week when we warm up a bit more into the middle 90s. Skies also do not look as unsettled.