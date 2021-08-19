Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible into the weekend

Storms continue to have a bit more bite out to the west this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska until 9 PM.

Damaging winds and large hail take priority. While a tornado cannot be ruled out, the greater tornadic threat will be to our northwest outside of our viewing area in western Nebraska and northeastern Colorado.

Any rain will wane into the overnight with spotty showers possible east of I-135 by sunrise.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures will continue to climb Friday as the cold front sweeps through the region. Those out ahead of this boundary will not only deal with the heat but also the humidity. Heat index values could be as high as 103° to 107°. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM Friday.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s with some isolated triple digit readings not ruled out.

Where this frontal boundary positions itself during primetime will be critical as this is where strong to severe storms will develop.

Model guidance is showing this a little farther east from Comanche through Pratt and McPherson counties for initial formation that will be scattered into the early overnight, marching East through the Wichita area .

There is a Marginal Risk as much of central and eastern Kansas should be weather aware for a storm that reaches severe thresholds with hail and damaging winds. Rainfall rates will be high and could lead to localized flooding.

We will see the cold front drift back to the north as a warm front Saturday night, triggering another wave of rain and storms. Some could be strong to severe especially across southern Kansas with damaging winds and large hail being our primary concerns.

The next wave of rain looks to form early next week by Tuesday. In the meantime, temperatures will turn toasty and dangerous Sunday through much of next week. Highs will dominate the 90s with a few triple digits thrown in for good measure. Summer is still alive and well over Kansas! If model trends continue, we may see this heat break down by next Thursday.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman