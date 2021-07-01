Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stubborn boundary triggers more showers and storms Thursday

The Flood Watch between South Central and Eastern Kansas has once again been extended through this evening. This immediately gives you a good idea of what we can expect today. More showers and storms could be heavy at times and aggravate any flood concerns that we have experienced. Please continue to drive safely and be weather aware. The Flood Watch for our Oklahoma counties (Texas and Kay) will not be allowed to expire until Friday morning.

A stubborn front continues to hang around. The boundary and moist dew points in the 60s and 70s will be the culprits that spark more rain.

To start the day, scattered showers and storms will mainly be around and to the south of the I-70 corridor. During the afternoon there could be some breaks in the clouds. There will still be some rain, which will be heavy at times, from Western to South Central Kansas. Portions of North Central and Northeast Kansas will be drier.

Drier air keeps working in after sundown and clouds will continue to break. There will be a lingering chance of a shower or storm mainly to the southwest.

The start to the holiday weekend will not be as damp with the exception of an isolated rain chance to the southwest. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Most of the holiday weekend will be dry but some Colorado showers and storms that bubble up could sneak into Western Kansas both Saturday and Sunday evenings. If you live farther east you will likely be dry through the 4th of July.

Slim rain chances return for all next week. The bigger weather story will be building heat. The long holiday weekend wraps up with highs near 90 but then upper 90s and triple digits are looking possible by Thursday.