Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stubborn system keeps showers around east, gusty winds too

A storm system in the Plains is crawling to the east and will continue to spin some showers and clouds into the area today. Rain will favor Central and Eastern Kansas.

Western Kansas will be dry and sunny. Wichita will see clouds break during the afternoon while areas farther east will be stuck underneath gray skies and a few raindrops.

Even though we are on the backside of this system, it will also continue to generate strong winds. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will be in effect through this evening.

Gusty northwest winds will once again be sustained at 20 to 40 mph with 50+ mph gusts. This strong northerly flow will keep pumping cool air into the area. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Gusty and dry conditions will mean high fire danger for a select few to the west. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma.

After sundown, winds will be slow to calm down and will still be gusty at times. There could be a lingering shower to the east of Wichita tonight too. Lows will be chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Skies will be dry and sunny across the area Friday. It will be a gusty start to the day in Central and Eastern Kansas but winds will turn lighter as the day progresses.

We will warm a few degrees Friday and Saturday but a bigger cooldown will follow. Temperatures will begin to drop again on Halloween but skies will be dry.

As temperatures turn colder to begin the month of November, we will need to monitor the potential for a rain/snow shower to the north and west the early to middle part of next week. There is a slim chance of some chilly raindrops in South Central Kansas. Temperatures look to stay below average through much of next week.