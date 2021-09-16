Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summertime heat continues into the weekend

Abundant sunshine will lead to another mild afternoon across Kansas with temperatures back above what is considered average for this time of year which is the low to mid 80s. Expect daytime highs to sit into the lower 90s. It will also be windy at times with winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH.

Tonight, clear conditions prevail for most overnight as temperatures return to the 50s and 60s.

Where a dry sky will not be guaranteed is across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska. An approaching cold frontal boundary will act to pop up scattered showers and storms late tonight and into Friday.

Most of the activity is expected to remain to our north and east into Nebraska this evening and overnight.

An isolated storm could be strong to severe capable of producing damaging wind gusts. A Marginal Risk clips southwestern Nebraska to account for this potential.

Better rain and storm chances come together Friday afternoon and evening as the boundary moves into northcentral and western Kansas. Activity will not be organized ahead of this cold front that will eventually wash out across Kansas.

Lightning will be our primary concern for any Friday football games tomorrow evening. Not expecting this to be a washout for games.

The heat continues into the weekend with that boundary washing out leading to daytime highs into the low to mid 90s into early next week. By Tuesday, a stronger cold front arrives in the Sunflower State will bring in some cooler temperatures along with gusty winds helping to push daytime highs back into the 70s and 80s with overnights in the 40s and 50s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige