Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures begin to take another mild turn

The main weather story the next couple of days will be our temperatures taking another mild turn. After a freezing start this morning, a southerly breeze will help send highs to the 50s and 60s.

There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds. An area of low pressure currently to our southwest will swing into the area. Short-range models have been hinting at a sprinkle to the north after dark but most of the area will likely stay dry.

Under a mix of stars and clouds, lows will not be too bitter in the 30s and 40s.

The warm-up continues Thursday as highs warm into the 60s. Skies will stay fair with good amounts of sun.

A stronger system that moves into the Plains will shake things up Friday and result in another cooldown Saturday.

Snow will begin to spread into Nebraska Thursday night. By daybreak Friday, some of this snow could skim far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

On the other side of this system there could be an early sprinkle or shower to the east of Wichita. There will also be quick surge of warm air to the southeast that could push highs into the low 70s. There will likely be a wide range in temperatures with highs to the north and west in the 30s.

As the day progresses a mix of rain and snow swing through North Central and Northeast Kansas. Areas closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line will have the best chance of seeing moisture. Any accumulation will be light and should not result in hazardous travel. However, commuters farther north should still allow some extra drive time Friday due to gusty winds and precipitation.

This system will exit the area by Saturday but we will be left with colder air. Temperatures will quickly rebound after Saturday and turn mild again. Conditions will be dry through at least the early part of next week.