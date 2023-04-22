After a chilly day, the temperature drop below freezing overnight. An area of high pressure will pass across the state, allowing for skies to clear briefly and temperatures to fall. Lows will sit in the 20s and 30s overnight.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in place from midnight through 9 AM Sunday. Be sure to cover sensitive plants and flowers or bring them inside if possible.

Temperatures will recover slightly tomorrow as southerly winds help us warm back into the low 60s. Clouds will gradually build back in across western Kansas and arrive in central Kansas overnight into Monday.

Rain chances return to the forecast for the workweek as an unsettled pattern works its way into the region. Widespread showers will be possible in the first half of the week and will become more isolated by next weekend.

The first round of moisture arrives on Monday. We are looking at a decent chance of widespread rainfall across the region to kick off the week.

Showers will linger into Tuesday, with rainfall tracking across the region. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Tuesday afternoon during peak heating.

Rainfall continues through the middle of the week, with a few flurries possible along the Colorado/Kansas state line as temperatures yoyo over the next several days.

A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday, but the bulk of the rainfall will arrive in the first half of the week.

Temperatures will slowly return to the 60s by next weekend as we dry out and see more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Lo: 32 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 63 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 39 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 43 Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo:41 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll