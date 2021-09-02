Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures go down as thunderstorm chances go up

As expected, scattered showers and storms have returned to Western Kansas and they will stick around through this morning. They should also stay below severe thresholds.

Some rain could sneak into portions of Central Kansas by the latter part of the morning. Should some of the showers let up to the west around midday it will only be brief so stay weather aware.

We will likely see new storms blossom to the north and west during the afternoon and into the early evening. We will need to monitor these storms closely because they could prompt isolated warnings. All severe hazards will be possible so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A couple of positives that will come from the storms are needed rainfall where places have been dry and cooler temperatures. We will begin to see high temperatures dip into the 80s to the north and west.

Spotty rain and rumbles will linger after dark and into Friday. Rain should hold off in Wichita until the overnight. Lows will be in the 50s to 70s. It will be coolest to the northwest.

Showers and storms will be around through the early part of Friday, which will be another weather aware day. New storms will likely bubble during the afternoon.

An isolated severe risk develops with all threats being possible again.

Storms will cluster together during the night and track to the east. So far, it’s looking the heaviest rain and loudest storms will be to the north through the night and into early Saturday.

As a front dips to the south, so will our rain chances by late Saturday so Sunday will be a drier day with a slim storm chance around the Kansas/Oklahoma line. After a brief dip into the 80s we will begin to return to the 90s by Labor Day so summer is not over yet.