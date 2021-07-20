Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures on the rise the rest of the week

High pressure has a tight grip on the Central Plains, this will keep skies dry and bright today. A few more fair weather clouds could go up in the warmth of the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 80s with a few more spots reaching the low 90s. Even though it will be a little warmer than yesterday, temperatures will still not be too bad for this time of year. Winds will continue to be light too but there could be an occasional breeze to the west.

After sundown, lows will dip back down into the 60s. This is where temperatures have been starting the last couple of mornings.

A slight uptick in temperatures Wednesday will mean more highs in the 90s. Widespread highs in the 90s are expected by Thursday. We will have to practice staying cool and hydrated later this week. Highs into and over the weekend jump into the upper 90s and 100s.

There will not be much rain to cool us down. There is a small chance of a shower or storm sneaking into Northwest Kansas Wednesday night but this part of the area will likely stay dry.

This dry and toasty pattern persists all the way into the start of next week. Some rain could skim the area early next week but this is not looking too promising right now.