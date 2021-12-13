Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures on the rise through mid-week

With the exception of a breeze, conditions will be pretty quiet in the Plains today thanks to high pressure. Skies will be sunny with a few clouds around at times.

After a chilly start, highs will warm nicely into the 60s. Even though winds will not be too strong, it has still been very dry so outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

As we cool back down after sundown, lows will range from the 20s to the 40s. The coldest air will be to the west.

A few more clouds move in Tuesday but we will stay dry. Highs will continue to warm through the 60s and 70s. Southerly winds will increase too getting up to 20 to 25 mph.

We will be monitoring the potential for breaking some record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds of change will usher in our next cooldown Thursday.

Wednesday winds will be very strong with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for most of the area. The potential for strong winds Wednesday will be widespread. I would not be surprised if some areas lose power due to downed power lines, mainly where winds will be strongest. Make sure that anything loose outside is secured or brought inside.

Fire weather concerns will also grow over the next couple of days due to gusty winds and mainly dry conditions. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday.

Moisture will be limited again with a mid-week system. A chance of rain and a rumble will be low between Central and Eastern Kansas. There will also be a chance of a rain/snow shower to the northwest. Southwest Kansas will stay completely dry.

Sunshine returns Thursday and clouds quickly move back in Friday. After the mid-week front moves out it will stall out nearby and could spark a shower closer to Southeast Kansas.

A shot of colder air arrives by the weekend and will drop highs into the 30s and 40s. This seasonable chill will linger into next week.