Showers are tracking across southeast Kansas this afternoon and will continue to push east this afternoon. Cloud cover lingers for southcentral Kansas, but clearing skies will be the story for the rest of the state.

Temperatures will be cooler than we saw yesterday thanks to northerly flow, but we will still rise above our seasonal average for most of the region.

We have a chilly night ahead of us as northerly winds push temperatures back into the teen and 20s by the start of Wednesday.

Wednesday brings better chances for moisture for some. Rain will push north across central and eastern Kansas. Showers spread along and south of the turnpike by the afternoon, with a few pockets of heavy rain. The rest of the stay will remain dry.

Rain spreads farther north by the evening, with a few flurries mixing in as temperatures drop overnight. Primarily, most across central Kansas will see only rainfall.

Moisture tracks east after midnight, but our attention then turns to western Kansas. A few snow showers will push along the Colorado/Kansas state line through the early morning. No accumulations are expected with this round of moisture.

Winds will pick up on Thursday. Expect gusts from 30 to 40 MPH across the Sunflower State throughout much of the day. This northerly flow will help push us back it the 30s and 40s as we wrap up the workweek.

Another chance for snowfall arrives late Thursday night for portions of northwest Kansas. It will advance into southwest Kansas through the evening, and a few stray flurries will be possible in central Kansas overnight.

Temperatures will be quick to rebound this weekend. Highs jump from the mid-40s to the 50s as we move into Saturday, thanks to the return of southerly flow. We stay nice and toasty through the beginning of next week before our next cold front arrives in the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 28 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll