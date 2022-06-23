We turn our attention to ongoing strong to severe storms this evening into tonight. We have some sort of spotty activity in all parts of the state, a bit less across southern Kansas. The strongest of the storms is along and north of I-70 and should mainly stay that way this evening. Coverage remains spotty but strong through the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 9 PM.

The SPC has a slight risk of severe weather for central into northwest Kansas and southern Nebraska. A few cells need to be monitored for large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.

We have seen 4 touch down already this evening in Russell and far southern Lincoln counties. Aside from an isolated cell, most of the Wichita metro and south central Kansas should stay dry.

Highs were in the lower to mid 90s on Thursday, and will climb even higher on Friday and Saturday. With increased humidity, feels like temperatures will jump over the 100 deg mark starting tomorrow.

You guessed it…another risk for severe weather comes later in the day Friday with a marginal risk painted across northern Kansas. This looks to be another isolated late day event, with a bulk of the stronger storms falling across Nebraska. Damaging winds are the main concern with a stronger cell.

Much needed relief will be on the way late Saturday into Sunday morning in the form of a potent cold front. As the front slides through it will need to be monitored for thunderstorms and severe weather.

The front will offer some incredible relief. Sunday looks like the day to get outdoors with highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s. This pleasant stretch will hangout with us for the first half of next week. Storm chances will be low. Upper 80s/lower 90s are back later in the week.

6/23/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-25



Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears