Spotty showers are bubbling up across the central portion of the state this evening. As we enter the warmest time of the day, storms have all the energy they need to quickly flare up and produce some downpours and a rumble of thunder or two before they fall apart as temperatures cool tonight.

Though we will not be cooling off by much, lows across the region will be in the 60s, with southerly flow continuing through the day tomorrow.

Temperatures surge upwards tomorrow. Highs sit in the 90s across the state. While we are expecting some storms late tomorrow night, the bulk of our Independence Day will be sunny and warm. Make sure to back the sunscreen and extra water if you plan on heading out to the lake or the pool.

Storms will arrive in northwest Kansas after 5 PM as our next cold front races towards the region. Strong winds will be possible with these storms as northerly flow rushes into the state behind the passing front.

Storms continue to march east and put a damper on fireworks displays across the state. Those in southcentral Kansas will not see the moisture until after midnight and have the best chances of seeing fireworks remain on time.

An Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place for northwest Kansas, where we expect to see winds gusting from 70 to 80 MPH. Large hail will also be a concern, up to golf ball sized at times. Be sure to stay weather aware as you enjoy your holiday evening. A great way to stay updated with the latest weather alerts is to down the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App.

While we dry out for most of Wednesday, storms do arrive overnight. Most of the activity will stay south of the I-70 corridor. Heavy rain will be possible, as well as all forms of severe weather.

A large portion of southern Kansas is under a Slight Risk for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay weather aware, as all forms of severe weather are possible.

An unsettled pattern takes hold of the forecast for the rest of the week with daily rainfall chances. Rain will keep temperatures well below average as we settle into the 80s for the second half of the week before slowly warming back up by the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 71 Wind: S/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll