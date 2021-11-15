Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm start to the work week

Most of the Central Plains are dry as high pressure has settled in. Most of our winds are light too with the exception of a brief breeze in spots.

There could be a few clouds around to start the day but skies will be bright and yield plenty of sunshine today. A warm front is to our northeast and warmer air will surge into the area to start the work week. Highs will reach the 70s with a few low 80s to the west. Record highs will be in jeopardy too.

A chill will gradually return after sundown and lows will dip into the 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Record highs will be in jeopardy again Tuesday as highs warm into the 70s and 80s. The warmest air will be to the southwest. A cold front will begin to move in late Tuesday and reset our temperatures by Wednesday and the rest of the work week. Highs will be closer to average in the 50s. There will be some chilly 40s in spots.

There will not be much moisture associated with the front. A shower will be possible to the northwest and also to the east and southeast Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Most of us will not only stay dry but also experience stronger winds as this next front moves through.

A couple more disturbances will sweep through between the weekend and early next week. They will come through dry and keep temperatures from warming any higher than the 50s and 60s.