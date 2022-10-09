Temperatures today were closer to our seasonal average as we reached into the mid to upper 70s across the region. We fall again overnight with lows in the 40s for most of the state. This pattern of crisp mornings and warm afternoons will follow us into the next few days.

Cloud cover breaks apart tomorrow, allowing us to see more sunshine for those along and north of I-70. Partly cloudy skies remain to the south. Highs reach closer to the 80-degree mark with light winds out of the south.

A stray shower or two will pop up along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line by dinner time tomorrow.

More significant rain chances arrive late Monday night for those in southcentral Kansas as moisture finally manages to surge northwards. Western Kansas will remain dry as rainfall stays farther east. Severe weather is not expected.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday evening and will try to spark a few thunderstorms. Isolated storms could become strong to severe for those in central and eastern Kansas.n The main impacts will be large hail and potentially damaging winds.

Showers will linger for early morning Wednesday but quickly clear out by late morning. Strong northerly winds move in behind the passing front and will help to chase out any leftover cloud cover and drive temperatures back toward the low 70s.

This will create a temperature roller coaster this week. Highs fall from the 80s to the low 70s by Thursday. We quickly spike back above average for the start of the weekend, only to cool back to the low 70s on Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 59 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll