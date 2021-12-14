Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer Tuesday, high winds and fire danger Wednesday

You will notice Tuesday changes in the form of stronger winds, warmer temperatures, and more clouds. Winds today will not knock you off of your feet but some gusts up to 35 to 45 mph will be noticeable. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. One or two spots could sneak into the low 80s to the southwest.

Record highs will be in jeopardy both today and tomorrow. Wichita’s forecast high today is 68 and the record high is 70.

Overall, Tuesday will be a pleasant day. After sundown, you will hear some whistling and howling as winds stay gusty. Winds will also be out of the south which will help keep low temperatures well above average in the 40s and 50s.

This period of strong sustained winds will peak Wednesday and lead to dangerous conditions. High wind alerts will be in effect from 9am to 9pm Wednesday. Gusts will easily reach 40 to 50 mph and possibly get as high as 60 to 70 mph. A few things to keep in mind. Take the time now to secure anything loose outside. Anyone on the roads will want to keep a tighter grip on the steering wheel. Also, be prepared to lose power as winds will be strong enough to bring down power lines and even trees. Please be mindful of all of this before Wednesday arrives.

Fire danger will be high along with our winds. Conditions will be prime for any fires that are started to quickly get out of control and spread rapidly. Please avoid outdoor burning. Even today, outdoor burning is highly discouraged due to gusty winds, dry conditions, and unseasonably warm temperatures.

There will not be much moisture to help alleviate fire weather concerns as our next front plows through the sunflower state tomorrow. There could be a shower early in the day between Central and Eastern Kansas. A wraparound shower is possible in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Any raindrops to the northwest could make a quick switch to snowflakes later in the day but moisture still looks limited.

By evening, the front will spark a few storms to the east. A rumble of thunder could skim our easternmost counties but the majority of the spring-like storms will mainly be to the east and southeast of the area through the evening.

After a warm, windy Wednesday we will transition to a brisk breeze Thursday. Winds will not be as strong and there will be a significant drop in our high temperatures to the 50s. The chill will be even more seasonable by the weekend.

The rest of the week is looking dry with the exception of a slim shower chance to the southeast. Otherwise, we will have to continue to wait for a better chance of moisture.