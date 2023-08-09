Heavy rains fell in parts of Kansas last night! Some locations picked up more than 3″ of rain!

North winds are keeping us a little cooler today and that will continue into tonight as lows dip to the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will turn a little warmer as we set up with southwest winds, but it will not be the intense heat we have grown to know this season. Highs tomorrow in the lower to middle 90s are expected, fairly close to normal for this time of the year.

A few storms will develop Thursday evening out west as temperatures turnaround and head back up.

Some of these storms may push toward severe criteria with some damaging wind gusts possible.

Highs by Friday will be well into the 90s. With the added moisture from recent storms, it will feel humid. Heat indices will approach 105 degrees, putting us back in dangerous heat territory. Two areas of storms will need to be monitored Friday evening. One to the southwest along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. The other in northeast Kansas.

A Marginal Risk circles this spot to the northeast for damaging winds and large hail.

The weekend does not look to be a washout, however, there are a few more opportunities for rain. Storms blossom in western Kansas Saturday evening. This turns into a complex of rain and storms, marching East.

Then as another not as hot front cruises from north to south, this feature will spark a widespread chance for storms Sunday and Sunday night. Any leftovers across southern Kansas will disappear early Monday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm to start next week in the 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman