Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winds, warmth, and fire danger rise into the holiday weekend

As we continue to approach the holiday weekend, local travel still looks like it will be smooth for one of the busiest travel days of the year. The eastern third of the country looks fine but anyone heading west may run into some wet and wintry weather.

Skies will not be as blue today as a few more clouds move in. After a chilly start, highs will warm into the 60s. There will be some 50s farther east and possibly low 70s farther west.

Winds will be light today but will start to increase from the south tonight. This will help keep most of us from dropping below freezing.

You will notice the uptick in winds through Friday. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be to the south and southwest.

The increase in winds will also increase fire weather concerns. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for our Oklahoma counties along the panhandle. The rest of the area will need to be monitored closely for elevated fire danger too.

Christmas Eve will stay dry but as our next front moves in it may try to spark a quick-moving shower or sprinkle during the evening. Most of the area will likely stay dry.

Before the front arrives, highs will surge into the 70s Friday. Highs will lose about 10 to 15 degrees by Christmas Day but we will still be above average. A series of disturbances through the end of the month will keep chipping away at the unseasonable warmth day by day. As they move through they will also keep winds gusty at times.

Another chance of rain will develop late Sunday. Western Kansas will miss out. However, any moisture that is able to materialize will quickly get carried off to the east.

We just cannot catch a break. Showers will once again skim the eastern edge of the area Tuesday so chances still do not look good through the early part of next week.

We have some cold nights and early mornings ahead of us with lows expected to dip into the teens and 20s.