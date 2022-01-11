Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter warmth sticks around for a few more days

High pressure remains locked in across the region, this is keeping skies clear and we will return to sunny conditions for our Tuesday.

Most of our winds remain light too but by midday, you will notice more of a breeze with the strongest winds reaching 20 to 25 mph.

The direction of our winds will favor warming and help send highs to the 50s. A few highs in the 60s are looking more likely today, especially south.

A weak boundary and wind shift could bring a few more clouds to Western and Northern Kansas during the afternoon but skies through most of the day will yield more sun than clouds.

Under a starry sky after dark, temperatures will dip back down into the freezer. Lows in the 20s will be chilly but also around average.

There will be little change to the forecast through Thursday with more winter warmth and sunshine expected.

Winds of change Friday will pick back up and begin to spill cooler air back into the area. Everyone will feel the seasonable chill by the weekend with highs dipping into the 40s and 30s. There is still a small chance for moisture Friday but this is not looking promising. A few raindrops are possible south while Northern Kansas could get skimmed by a rain/snow shower.

Most wintry weather in the region will reside to the north and east of our area. Despite the cooldown, temperatures will not be bitterly cold and there will be another rebound to the 50s.