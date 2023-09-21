Thursday will be a weather aware day. A few strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a tornado will be possible.

To start the day there will be a few showers to the west.

Potential for some raindrops will crawl east into the afternoon.

After 3pm, there will be some clearing to the west which will help energize the atmosphere. New storms will bubble up and it is very important we keep an eye to the sky.

Storms will last through the evening and could cluster together as they track east through the night.

There will not be much of an impact to our temperatures just yet. It will still be a warm day in the 80s.

The severe risk shifts north Friday. A few leftover storms will be possible to start the day. Then there is a small chance for a storm to the north by the evening. Anyone around the Kansas/Nebraska line will especially need to be weather aware because this is where a tornado will be possible.

Most of Friday night will be quiet before our next round of storms Saturday afternoon and into the evening. A front will cut through the Sunflower State and storms will fire up ahead of it and track east.

If you have plans to be outdoors this weekend please have a safe place to get to. After Saturday we will get a break from storm chances and temperatures will mainly be in the 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.