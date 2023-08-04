Showers and storms early this morning are tracking west to east. They have been behaving but there could still be a stronger storm capable of gusty winds and small hail. Most of the area will be drier by midday.

Once we dry out we will warm back up to the 80s and 90s. Some of us will continue to experience some toasty temperatures but we continue to take the edge off of the oppressive heat that we have had to endure.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening for portions of our Central Kansas counties where the combination of the humidity and hot temperatures will be dangerous.

A Heat Warning to the south and east of Wichita remains in effect too, this where heat indices could reach as high as 103 to 108.

Conditions will be dry but hot heading into the afternoon. By late afternoon we will need to watch out for a storm or two returning to the area. More storms will move in and develop during the evening and track west to east through the night.

A few storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

A few thundershowers linger into Saturday morning to the southeast but conditions will turn dry again by midday. Temperatures continue to slowly tumble and even our warmer temperatures Saturday afternoon will be closer to normal.

Saturday will be another weather aware day too with the entire area at risk of seeing strong to severe storms.

This next round of storms will get started to the west Saturday evening. Storms will once again track west to east through the night.

Weather worries heading to church services Sunday morning will be at minimum since most of the rain will be done by this time. We will wrap up the weekend with widespread highs in the 80s. High temperatures much of next week will be below or near average and storm chances do not look as good.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: N/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.