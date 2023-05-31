The heaviest rain this morning is just outside of the area to our east. There are still a few lingering showers floating around and a shower or storm cannot be ruled out through this morning.

A storm will attempt to redevelop later this morning and into the afternoon but the majority of us should continue to be mainly dry.

The afternoon will be warm, humid, breezy, and partly cloudy.

The main stormy show gets started to the west later this afternoon and evening. Similar to yesterday’s scenario, a wave of storms will move out of Colorado and into Western Kansas.

We will need to stay weather aware because a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

Storms will last into the overnight but should weaken from there and we will just be left with some leftover showers like this morning. Thursday will be another weather aware day. Even though a Marginal Risk is confined to the southwest corner of the area, a stronger storm will still be possible elsewhere.

There is a better chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday. We will see coverage pick back up by the afternoon.

Activity should gradually wind down again during the night before more scattered showers and storms Friday. This spotty chance will also include another severe risk to wrap up the work week. Keep in mind that over the coming days there will also be a flooding risk at times due to multiple rounds of rain.

High temperatures to the west will take a dip into the 70s for a few days but areas farther east will stay in the 80s most of the time.

The weekend should not be a washout but as this unsettled trend continues it would be wise to have a plan B if you will be outdoors this weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.