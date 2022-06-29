A stronger southerly breeze today will continue to bring more heat back to the area. Wichita will warm up into the upper 80s while the rest of the area will not have much trouble breaking past the 90-degree mark.

The strongest winds will be to the northwest. This is also where fire danger will be high and where there should not be any outdoor burning today.

While most of the day will be dry, there is a small chance for a shower or storm in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska by evening. Most of the area will stay dry and severe weather is not expected. After today, storm chances will begin to rise. Before that happens, high temperatures will heat up even more.

Expect widespread highs in the 90s Thursday with the potential for some triple digit heat, especially in Southwest Kansas. Our next front will begin to move in by Friday and provide little and brief heat relief but it will not take long for temperatures to turn back up.

The front will spark a better chance of storms to the northwest by Thursday evening and as early as the late afternoon. Showers and storms during the night will mainly be around and north of I-70 but may dip into Southwest and South Central Kansas.

We will need to monitor the Kansas/Nebraska line where our area will be on the tail end of an isolated severe storm risk.

Most of the rain will fizzle out into the start of our Friday but the front will be floating around and spark a few more showers and storms by evening.

Saturday will not be a washout but have a safe, sturdy shelter to get to just in case if you have outdoor plans. The boundary will lift back over us to the north as a warm front during the second half of the holiday weekend and rain chances do not look as good.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 89 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.