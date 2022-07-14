We keep turning up the heat today. Highs in the triple digits make a return. We will also notice an uptick in humidity.

Heat alerts are starting to make their way back to the forecast today. A Heat Advisory will go into effect today for a few of our northern counties, more of the area will be under a Heat Advisory tomorrow. More heat alerts may be needed after Friday.

Please make sure that you are staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks if you must be outdoors because we are not going to cool down anytime soon. Also, remember to look before you lock and do not forget about your furry friends.

There will still be some occasional storm chances but most of us will stay dry and any rain will not help cool us down. We will need to monitor northern Kansas this evening for a storm or two.

A shower or storm may try to dip farther south of I-70 during the overnight and into Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected.

Friday evening and Saturday will need to be monitored for a spotty shower or storm too but the bigger part of the weather story will be the long stretch of high heat.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 101 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.