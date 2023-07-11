WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Staying safe during the heat wave that is expected this week can be more challenging for older populations.

The first step to making sure you stay out of the emergency room is making sure you stay hydrated.

“Elderly folks tend to forget to hydrate more, as sometimes they suffer from dementia, or sometimes, they don’t feel as sick as they really are,” said emergency physician Ben Khuc.

Couple Arin and Barbara Hill, were leaving the library when they told us they would be avoiding the heat by staying inside.

“They survive the day out here, outside, riding their bicycles, walking around out here in the 100-degree heat in the summertime. I did that when I was 14 years old, but now I’m way past that, spending all summer out in the park, the swimming pool, and everything, but can’t do that anymore,” said Arlin.

Simply checking on older people in your life and even neighbors can be vital.

“Definitely, if you have a neighbor, during the extreme heat, or family member, I think touching base with them, sending a text or calling, or if you can swing by their home, make sure things are good,” said Sedgwick County Departments on Aging’s Monica Cissell.

The City of Wichita has three cooling centers available that offer air conditioning and water to those in need: