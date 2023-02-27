Showers and storms are done as activity continues to race to the east and northeast.

Winds will still be gusty on the backside of this storm system. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 9am. Even after the advisory expires there will still be a strong breeze.

The wind will be a nuisance but we have a nice day ahead. Temperatures are not too bad this morning and the afternoon will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine. With the exception of the wind, our weather will favor any clean-up efforts after yesterday’s storms.

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with a lingering breeze. However, grassfire concerns will need to be monitored to the southwest.

You will begin to notice some changes mid-week as we head into March. Temperatures will begin to cool down and a few more clouds will build into the area. Our next storm system will blow through the area Thursday.

Temperatures will turn colder with rain and snow being possible. There will be more snow than rain to the north and west. Plan to encounter slower travel the latter half of the week.

Snow and a rain/snow mix will move out by early Friday. The weekend will be a nice one with fair skies and warming temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: NW 10-25.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 68 Wind: E/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.