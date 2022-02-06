Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – What do you do when it’s mid-40’s on a sunny Sunday after a deep freeze week with snow?

Car wash.

“We get them through here as fast and safely as we can,” said Ops Manager Jeff Kehn at Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Sunday. “It’s been a lot of fun. Winter is our busiest time of year.”

Tommy’s Express was at more than one hundred cars an hour on Sunday through their wash on South Ridge Road.

“Ah, I probably come out and wash my car about once a month,” said Ashley Davis, as she vacuumed her SUV. “I found a lot of salt on my car so my car’s pretty dirty so I had to come out and get it washed today.”

It’s the road salt and chemicals the experts say needs to come off to avoid damage to things like brake lines, fuel tanks and exhaust systems.

“But it’s quite busy because of all the salt and everything,” said Kehn.

Ryan McBroom got his new pickup to the wash.

“Typically after snow, get that salt off and gotta get it looking nice again,” said McBroom.

Mcbroom, like so many, are happy to be outside after a cold winter snap.

“Oh it’s incredible. You know 45-degrees feels good after it’s about zero for three days straight,” said McBroom.