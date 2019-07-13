T.J.’s Forecast: More sunshine on tap as high pressure holds

High pressure has been in control of the Plains and that has given us lots of sunshine over the last few days. We’re seeing more sun today as this strong ridge continues to stay parked over the central part of the nation.

An upper-level disturbance is working out of Colorado and we could see a thundershower or sprinkle out across NW Kansas but most will stay dry.

A few more clouds will be seen out that way as a result with mainly clear skies expected in central and eastern communities.

As Tropical Storm Barry continues to move north, some outer clouds bands will start to work up toward us. This will give us a mix of clouds and sunshine for our Sunday.

Some rain bands may skirt their way into Eastern Kansas as early as Monday so we could see a spotty sprinkle. This slim chance will hang with us into Tuesday as well as Barry moves by to our east.

We’ll continue to monitor trends closely. A couple of waves of energy will also skirt into Western Kansas which could spark an isolated shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday. Chances will be minimal through the week though as this area of high pressure continues to dominate. The heat and humidity will really ramp up by mid-week into the latter half of next week as this high moves right on top of us. Sinking air and warming will be the name of the game. Highs will soar into the triple digits Wednesday through Friday with heat index values possible close to 110°. This will be something to watch as heat advisories will likely be needed. Partly cloudy skies will prevail through the next week as well right into the start of next weekend.

-T.J.