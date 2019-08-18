T.J.’s Forecast: Stalled front continues to plague our weather pattern

More shower and thunderstorms are expected as we progress through the rest of our Saturday and that’s because a stalled front continues to hang out just to our west.

A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere is riding along this boundary which is helping those thunderstorms to develop this evening. The atmosphere is quite unstable, especially in Kansas so as these storms develop and move eastward, they’re looking to strengthen and possibly turn severe.

Gusty winds and hail are the primary hazards but the tornado threat is not zero. The threat will diminish into tonight as the storms become less discrete.

The more favorable spots to see these storms will be NW Kansas, SW Nebraska, and the northern half of the state as this complex forms and races eastward.

A few lingering storms are possible Sunday but high pressure will be building in behind this front and we’ll see a bit of a clearing trend. Winds will turn back around to the north but not long enough to feel a steamy afternoon.

High tomorrow will be climbing back into the mid and upper 90s for many of us.

By Monday, winds are already turning back around to the SE and that will keep our temps on the rise. Highs will go back into the upper 90s Monday with the triple digits expected Tuesday and Wednesday. A ridge continues to build into the center of the country and that will be a driving force in the warming conditions. A couple of disturbances will work around that high and we could see a few storms developing by mid-week but chances are slim.

-T.J.