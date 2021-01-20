Tabitha Lehman out as Sedgwick County Elections Commissioner when her term expires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Elections Commissioner, Tabitha Lehman, announced Wednesday on her Twitter that she would not be reappointed to another term by Kansas Secretary of State, Scott Schwab.

Lehman, who was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2020, says back in March of last year (around the time she was diagnosed) the Secretary of State’s office emailed a policy directive regarding the way the statewide voter registration may be accessed from within the county network. This directive restricted remote access, including county provided VPN connectivity.

Because of Lehman’s diagnosis and the COVID-19 pandemic, she was under medical advice to not go into the office.

“I submitted several appeals to the Secretary of State’s office requesting exception to the policy due to the risk of my health and looming presidential election,” said Lehman. “In each case, my appeal was either rejected or went without reply.”

The statement goes on to say Lehman then knowingly chose to violate the policy of the Secretary of State in order to direct a fair and accurate presidential election.

“That violation of policy is the rationale for not reappointing me,” explained Lehman.

Lehman’s term is set to expire on July 19, 2021.

We reached out to the Secretary of States’ office. They did confirm Lehman will not be reappointed when her term expires, and they will release a statement on the subject later this evening.

To see Lehman’s full statement, click here.