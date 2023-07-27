WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Town’s zoning overlay rules were put into action in 1991, in response to tattoo shops staying open until the late hours of the night to match that of nightclubs in the area.

Afterlife Tattoo Shop moved into the old Cox Produce Building at 111 N Mosley St just before September of 2022. The owner, Thanh Do, was unaware of the zoning code and told KSN he wasn’t informed that it was a violation before moving in.

courtesy: Wichita-Sedgwick County Planning Commission

Then in September, Do was served a 30-day notice to vacate the building.

“The mail came and I opened the letter and it was from the city saying we’re not zoned right to be here,” said Afterlife Shop Owner, Thanh Do.

He decided to take it to his Wichita City Council Representative Maggie Ballard. Ballard proceeded to take it to the Old Town Owners Association. The board was in unanimous favor of amending the district overlay.

The issue was then taken to the Wichita-Sedgwick County Planning Commission, who, after some debate, voted 9 to 1 in favor of the amendment, Thursday afternoon.

The new stipulations say that any future shops can only operate between the hours of 10 A.M. and 10 P.M. They must also be appointment only.

Do says he’s thankful for the backing of his Old Town business neighbors.

“I’m happy that we can all come together and learn something from this, or grow together in every profession, not just tattooing, like there’s other professions that could come down here too,” said Do.

The amendment is not official yet, though. The consideration will now go to the Wichita City Council, if that it is successful, it will then go to the Sedgwick County Commission for final approval.