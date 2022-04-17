WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s tax time.

Or extension time for some on Monday.

“I think a lot of them just do not get around to it,” said Vivian Rogers, lead tax preparer at Liberty Tax of West Wichita. “And then a lot of them are, maybe, afraid they are going to owe so they don’t want to send in their checks too soon.”

Rogers says if you file for an extension you need to keep in mind there are no penalties for not making the deadline. But there will be interest involved that you pay.

“The only thing an extension does is it takes away the penalty for not filing on time. So a lot of people think that takes away the fact that they owe and they don’t have to pay it until October 15th,” said Rogers. “But you will have interest on it from April the 18th till you do file and pay your taxes.”

Rogers has kept her store open on Sunday for the last three weeks. And it’s been busy.

She also says keep an eye out while doing your taxes this year so you can spot changes needed for next year.

“The new W-4’s, you know, a lot of people are not having enough held out of their check. And so that causes them a lot of issues at tax time,” said Rogers. “The old W-4’s you could say you were married jointly and claim zero. Now whenever you say you’re married jointly it seems like it doesn’t hold enough out unless people ask to have additional taxes held out.”

Rogers says to check with your payroll at work to see what works best for you.