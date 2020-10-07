Taylor’s Forecast: 90 degree highs bring summer like feel to fall

This morning we started out on a fall like note with crisp and cool air. But we will quickly make a turn for summer this afternoon. Highs will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Winds will blow from the south and turn for our northwestern counties as cooler air pushes from the north later today. This will slowly drop temperatures through the rest of the work week. Winds will pick up tomorrow. Gusts could get up to 35 mph.

Smoke will still sit over Kansas thanks to the high pressure system out west, but a late week rain in Washington and Oregon will help to clear out Kansas skies by Friday and Saturday.

The best rain chances will stay to the east. Our next system will bring more clouds on Sunday and rain chances for Monday. These chances are still very slim, but we will keep an eye on it as Monday approaches. Temperatures will drop about a degree or two every day until we return to the 70s by early next week.

Hurricane Delta made landfall this morning as an upper level category 2 hurricane. It is expected to strengthen in the Gulf coast tomorrow to a category 4 and make landfall on Friday in the Gulf coast.

There is not much promise for tropical moisture from this system. The only impact this will have to Kansas is an increase in cloud cover on Friday.