Taylor’s Forecast: Rain chances unlikely, highs in the 80s this week

The high-pressure system out west is pushing any active weather to the east. So we could see a sprinkle or shower in our central counties today, but everyone out west will have mostly sunny skies.

Muggy won’t be a big headline today, but a result of this area of moisture will be the increased dew points to the mid-60s in some places. Highs today will be in the low 80s out east but mid to upper 80s in the west. A 90 degree or two could even pop up in Nebraska.

Wildfires on the west coast have produced smoke that has wrapped around the ridge of high pressure to the west of Kansas. Smoke over Kansas yesterday made the sky appear hazy. This is expected today as well.

The cold front tracking our way tomorrow could bring increased smoke to our northern communities.

A front is expected to come through late Wednesday and early Thursday. This will come through mainly dry but could drop temperatures a degree or two. Winds will be light again today, but stronger after the front passes through.

We will rebound to the mid-80s by the weekend.