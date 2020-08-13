Taylor’s Forecast: Several rounds of storms then a cool down

Showers and storms are tracking off to the east of our viewing area now. Some widely scattered/spotty showers are out in the western portion of the state. We may see more development in northern (central/east) Kansas through the mid morning hours.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Most will stay dry today with the exception of a rogue shower.

This afternoon there will be spotty development in the northwest again. A Marginal Risk is issued for some severe storms that could produce severe gusts and large hail.

This doesn’t seem to stick around too late in the in the evening. It will most likely dissipate by sundown. Most of the day Friday looks dry until the later hours when development will begin out west due to a cold front. Some of these storms could turn severe with the instability that this front will bring. A Marginal Risk is issued for this hazard.

The front will come through Friday night in the northwest and track southeast through Saturday, maybe even a little into early Sunday.

This will warm temperatures ahead of it and cool them behind. It will also bring a series of rain systems through the weekend.