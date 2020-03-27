Teddy bear hunt, bringing families joy

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Communities all over the nation are getting out and hunting for bears— teddy bears that is.

This was an idea from Manhattan, KS,” said Nicole DeNoon. “I said heck, let’s do this in Garden City. This will give us something to do. I started it two days ago and it’s just taken off.”

The teddy bear scavenger hunt was inspired by a popular children’s book “We are going on a bear hunt.” The book is about kids going on a bear hunt and facing an array of obstacles that they have to figure out how to overcome.

“The bear hunt is essentially a community pulling together, putting bears, stuffed animals, even some of the posts are kids putting together artwork of bears and putting it in the window,” said DeNoon.

The activity has spread across the country. It’s become a fun game for families, even turning into a friendly game of hide-and-seek. Families are encouraged to go for walks or drives through neighborhoods to see how many bears they can spot.

DeNoon says it’s a great activity for families to enjoy while staying safe.

“It’s been really interesting to see how everybody’s pulled together and wanted to participate. The best part is seeing the kids now going out on their bear hunt to find the bears,” said DeNoon.

Teddy Bear Hunt:

