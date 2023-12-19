From a cooler Monday to more changes today. Winds have switched out of the south and will be stronger during our Tuesday with gusts reaching as high as 40 mph. After another cold start this morning, this stronger southerly flow will help temperatures begin to warm back up. Highs in the 50s will be widespread with a few spots to the west able to reach the 60s.

We have more mild days ahead but some of these days will not be the best to be out and about so be sure to get any last minute shopping done as soon as you are able to.

Tuesday’s skies will stay dry but as high pressure shifts east we are one day closer to an unsettled pattern. A few more clouds have already started to stream in and this will happen even more mid-week.

Cloud cover Wednesday will attempt to squeeze out a couple of sprinkles but most of us will stay dry. Rain chances will be on the rise late Wednesday night into Thursday. Some showers will track west to east through the day.

High pressure briefly builds in Friday and the start to the holiday weekend will not be as damp. However, high pressure will be on the move and quickly allow more moisture to move in. Saturday into Sunday rainfall is looking likely.

Some snow will attempt to mix in with the rain to the west, especially in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska, as we head into Christmas day. Between this chance for a mix and rainfall, please drive safely and be aware that there could be some flight delays at times.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 52 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 47 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 31 Mostly cloudy, breezy.