A cold front has moved through the area over the last 24 hours and now sits to our east. Some showers have been around the boundary but most of the rain has missed us.

Potential for wet weather today does not look promising and will likely impact only a small fraction of the area to the south and southeast so most of us will stay dry today.

Now that we are behind the front, winds have switched out of the north and northwest. This will pump cooler air into the area. Highs in the 40s and 50s will not be too bad compared to recent cold snaps but you will still feel the difference after enjoying a few milder days.

There will be a better chance for rain tomorrow between Central and Eastern Kansas. An area of low pressure will be situated to our south and push this wave of moisture in our direction. Rain chances for the rest of the area do not look as good Wednesday.

As moisture moves out to the east Wednesday night a few brief snowflakes may try to mix in. Another system will also be on the way in to the west. Winds will increase from west to east and so will a chance for some light snow.

Thursday will be a gusty day and as potential for a little snow to the west shifts east, there will be a small chance for a rain/snow shower in the rest of the area through the day.

Strong northerly winds will keep a chill in the air through the rest of the work week. Conditions will turn drier by Friday and we will stay that way through the weekend with rebounding temperatures. While it will be a nice weekend, keep an eye on the potential for a damp start to the new week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 28 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.