Most of the showers and storms have wrapped up. There is still some rain getting pulled to the east but most of this will be gone once the sun is up.

Our outdoor furnace gets set to bake beginning today. The area could see our first triple digit high temperatures of the year. It will also be humid, making “feels like” temperatures or heat indices reach as high as 105 to 108.

This has prompted the eastern third of the area to be placed under a Heat Advisory. Please take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors and stay hydrated. Also, do not forget about your kids and pets and look before you lock!

Another chance for showers and storms will develop to the southwest late in the day and then track to the northeast through the evening.

A storm or two could become strong to severe. Areas north and west will have the best chance for hearing some rumbles of thunder. Any stronger storms will not pack as much of a punch during the overnight but there could still be a leftover shower into Thursday morning.

We will likely see another Heat Advisory Thursday, especially for some of our easternmost counties. Temperatures will be slow to cool down but this will take place into and over the weekend.

While a few showers will be possible again to the north and west, there will be another uptick in intensity later in the afternoon and evening.

An isolated severe risk has been issued to the north for the potential of damaging wind gusts and hail.

We will see a similar scenario Friday. Rain will be possible in spots during the day and any stronger storms should hold off until later in the afternoon and evening.

Rain and storm chances will be daily through the holiday weekend but it will not be a washout. The heat will not be terribly oppressive too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.