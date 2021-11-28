The road home wraps the extended weekend for many Kansans

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Sometimes holiday travel means 14 hours in a car going all the way to Utah to see family.

“Just family, really. It’s what it boils down to,” said Curtis Elum, coming back with his girls from seeing family in Utah on Sunday. “Worth the drive, though. We just drove. To see the country. Teach the girls about the whole, how it used to be done.”

While some drove, others were thankful for airports that offered smooth sailing.

Airports expected the busiest travel numbers for a Sunday, nearly 2.4 million, since the pandemic began.

“The security line was like an hour so I’m glad I got there early,” said Sam Schouten, coming back to Wichita from Colorado. “It was pretty smooth.”

Raymon Miles was concerned about getting Chandler onto a plane and back to school on Monday.

“So there was some concerns and definitely him having to go back to school on Monday,” said Miles. “It does make us nervous about having to get him back on the flight.”

Chandler made the flight.

While some drove or flew home at the end of the holiday weekend, others worked to get some overtime.

“I didn’t mind spending Thanksgiving working so I could have a trip with my family,” said truck driver Jaime Sanchez. “That’s going to be our Christmas present.”

Curtis said the drive with the family has been a long road home. He also says being in the car with family is another thing to be thankful for this extended weekend.

“It’s just about time with family,” said Curtis.