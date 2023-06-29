Storms early this morning to the north have been strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main concerns.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a few of our northernmost counties will be in effect until 8am.

Storms will continue to track to the east out of the area through mid to late morning and then we will begin to heat back up. Multiple cities could see highs in the triple digits but it will not be as hot to the northwest.

Only a couple of our counties are under a Heat Advisory due to most dew points remaining in check which will not make the hot temperatures feel overly oppressive.

A few showers will begin to the develop again to the north and west by the afternoon. By evening there will be an uptick in intensity.

There will be another risk of a few strong to severe storms through the evening and into the overnight.

Stronger storms will move out through the overnight with a shower or two leftover into early Friday. We will continue this pattern to wrap up the work week as a front wobbles across the Sunflower State.

It will be late afternoon and evening hours when we could start to see some warnings. A better chance of storms will push into South Central Kansas.

We will need to stay weather aware with another threat of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Rain and rumbles will be spotty and stick around through the night and into Saturday. A front will move through over the weekend and help spark some stronger storms to the southeast.

The southeast corner of the area will be under a severe risk for late Saturday while areas farther north and west begin to dry out through the night.

We will get an extended break from the triple digits over the holiday weekend but it will still be warm. Skies will continue to yield some storms at times too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 103 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S/W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.