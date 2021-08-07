These were the slowest-selling cars in each state last month

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower new car and used car supply. Despite reduced inventory and high demand for new and used cars, opportunities to find a deal remain.
Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in June 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that the average new car took 41.7 days to sell and the average used car took 34.5 days to sell. These slow-moving cars present savings opportunities for car shoppers as dealers want to move these cars off the lot.
Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars in each state:
Slowest-Selling New Cars by State
What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In June
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Buick Envision
|237.6
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arizona
|Jeep Renegade
|180.9
|Arkansas
|Buick Encore GX
|149.9
|California
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|166.4
|Colorado
|Acura TLX
|176.6
|Connecticut
|Ford Escape
|124.6
|Delaware
|Ford Ecosport
|190.3
|Florida
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|167.3
|Georgia
|Dodge Journey
|199.5
|Hawaii
|Nissan Frontier
|193.7
|Idaho
|Ford Edge
|123.9
|Illinois
|Chevrolet Trax
|209.4
|Indiana
|Dodge Journey
|181.7
|Iowa
|Ford Explorer
|96.9
|Kansas
|Ford Ecosport
|249.5
|Kentucky
|Buick Encore GX
|101.6
|Louisiana
|Mazda CX-30
|102
|Maine
|Ford Escape
|87.2
|Maryland
|Chevrolet Trax
|245.6
|Massachusetts
|Ford Ecosport
|169.7
|Michigan
|Cadillac XT4
|153.5
|Minnesota
|Jeep Cherokee
|116.3
|Mississippi
|Buick Encore GX
|122
|Missouri
|Honda Insight
|113
|Montana
|Ford Escape
|143.6
|Nebraska
|Honda Accord
|141.7
|Nevada
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|201.3
|New Hampshire
|Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
|103.4
|New Jersey
|Mitsubishi Mirage G4
|156.2
|New Mexico
|Toyota Prius
|137.8
|New York
|Mitsubishi Mirage
|201.3
|North Carolina
|Mitsubishi Mirage G4
|160.8
|North Dakota
|Honda HR-V
|77.7
|Ohio
|Nissan Versa
|184.3
|Oklahoma
|Nissan Versa
|155.8
|Oregon
|Ford Explorer
|86.7
|Pennsylvania
|Nissan Versa
|193.3
|Rhode Island
|Jeep Compass
|103.9
|South Carolina
|Ford Ecosport
|176.6
|South Dakota
|Hyundai Elantra
|59.5
|Tennessee
|Jeep Compass
|137.8
|Texas
|Ford Explorer Hybrid
|178.1
|Utah
|Mercedes-Benz GLB
|140.2
|Vermont
|Subaru Impreza
|66.7
|Virginia
|Chevrolet Trax
|146
|Washington
|Toyota Prius
|185.5
|West Virginia
|Nissan Versa
|131.8
|Wisconsin
|Mazda Mazda6
|137.9
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The slowest-selling new car in most states is a tie between the Ford Ecosport and the Nissan Versa, both the slowest-selling vehicle in four states.
- SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 29 states.
- The slowest-selling car across all states is the Ford Ecosport in Kansas, which takes 249.5 days to sell.
Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:
|Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in June
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Buick Envision
|109.3
|Alaska
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|63.9
|Arkansas
|Jaguar XF
|66.7
|Arizona
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|68.9
|California
|Ford Ecosport
|64.8
|Colorado
|MINI Hardtop 4 Door
|84.5
|Connecticut
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio
|126.5
|Delaware
|Porsche Cayenne
|93.3
|Florida
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|189.9
|Georgia
|Lincoln Nautilus
|89.5
|Hawaii
|Hyundai Sonata
|155.1
|Iowa
|Buick Enclave
|82.4
|Idaho
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|87.9
|Illinois
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio
|83.1
|Indiana
|Buick Encore
|66
|Kansas
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|98.5
|Kentucky
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|73.3
|Louisiana
|Chevrolet Trax
|120.2
|Massachusetts
|Ford Edge
|103.7
|Maryland
|MINI Hardtop 4 Door
|84.5
|Maine
|Land Rover Discovery Sport
|70.2
|Michigan
|BMW 3 Series
|106.3
|Minnesota
|Jeep Gladiator
|73.9
|Missouri
|Kia Sportage
|77.3
|Mississippi
|Subaru Legacy
|78.8
|Montana
|Nissan Rogue
|81
|North Carolina
|Nissan Sentra
|69.9
|North Dakota
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio
|102.1
|Nebraska
|Ford Edge
|84.4
|New Hampshire
|Mitsubishi Mirage
|145.4
|New Jersey
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|60.2
|New Mexico
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|91.4
|Nevada
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|96.8
|New York
|Buick Enclave
|84.2
|Ohio
|Lincoln Aviator
|95.3
|Oklahoma
|Genesis G80
|98.1
|Oregon
|Mazda Mazda6
|75.1
|Pennsylvania
|Mazda Mazda3 Hatchback
|102.3
|Rhode Island
|Toyota Highlander
|70.7
|South Carolina
|Jeep Gladiator
|137.1
|South Dakota
|Ford Edge
|110.1
|Tennessee
|Lincoln Nautilus
|65.2
|Texas
|Lincoln Nautilus
|49.3
|Utah
|Chrysler 300
|79.2
|Virginia
|Hyundai Elantra
|139.7
|Vermont
|Jaguar XF
|78.2
|Washington
|Infiniti QX80
|69
|Wisconsin
|GMC Terrain
|97.7
|West Virginia
|Lincoln Nautilus
|83.6
|Wyoming
|Ford F-150
|71.1
- The Lincoln Nautilus is the slowest-selling used car in the most states at four.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 28 states.
- The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Alfa Romeo Guilia in Florida at 189.9 days.
What does this mean for car shoppers? Many of the slowest-selling vehicles are lower-priced models such as compact cars and small SUVs as well as domestic luxury SUVs. Prolonged time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because the pricing is too high or the car isn’t as popular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to make the smartest purchase decision.
This article, June’s Slowest-Selling New and Used Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.