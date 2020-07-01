Three long-term-care facilities with COVID-19 clusters in Sedgwick County

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Wednesday it has partnered with three long-term care facilities in the county to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters. The long-term care facilities include Chaucer Estates, Comfort Care Homes of Wichita, and The Oxford Grand at New Market.

Chaucer Estates, 10550 E 21st St N.

  • Less than five cases
  • No deaths
  • All residents and staff are being tested

Comfort Care Homes of Wichita, at 509 N Tallyrand, Wichita

  • Less than five cases
  • No deaths
  • All residents and staff have been tested

The Oxford Grand at New Market, 3051 Parkdale Circle

  • Less than five cases, including one resident
  • At least one person has completed their recovery
  • No deaths
  • All residents and staff have been tested
  • This is not the Oxford Villa Active Senior Apartment

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories