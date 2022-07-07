We have not had any severe thunderstorm warnings since the start of the overnight so showers and storms tracking through the area this morning will continue to behave. Some rain will be around at least through mid morning.

The rain and a boundary sliding through the Sunflower State will help some of us cool down a bit today. Highs to the north and west will be in the low to middle 90s.

It will still be dangerously hot in South Central Kansas where highs will be closer to the century mark. The humidity will make temperatures feel as much as five degrees hotter.

Later this afternoon and evening we will need to monitor the potential for more spotty storms to develop.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but the entire area will have an equal chance of seeing a strong to severe storm. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. For those who will be traveling outside of the area today, there is an isolated tornado threat in Northeast Kansas.

Storms will gradually weaken and fizzle out through the night. Highs in the low to middle 90s Friday will not feel too bad after some cities have broken and tied high temperatures the last few days. We will need to stay weather aware again late in the day.

A few storms bubbling up in Western Kansas will have trouble tracking into Central Kansas. After sundown, any storms will quickly lose their energy and will fizzle out by the time we enter the overnight.

The weekend will be dry but hot. Even our cooler days ahead will be seasonable and still feel like summer.

Another cold front will move through early next week and could spark a shower or storm by Tuesday. Heat relief will once again come in the form of seasonable low 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.