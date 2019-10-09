Tiny homes construct a big lesson plan for high school students

NESS CITY, Kan. (KSNW)-Seven schools traveled to join Ness City High School in learning how to build a tiny home.

“The framing, siding, interior, exterior, they do all the work,” said Ness City industrial technology teacher Brent Kerr.

It’s the fourth year that Ness City High School has teamed up with Trailer Made Custom Trailers to put students’ building skills to the test.

“This is the second most prolific tiny house building educational program we have in the country,” said Co-owner Damon Deschamp of Trailer Made Custom Trailers.

This year, schools from Wisconsin, Nebraska, and districts all over Kansas, have joined in on the building.

“I didn’t dream that anybody else would be crazy enough to do it,” said Kerr.

“If we can find an avenue for them that they latch onto and it’s something they want to take as a career, then we did our job as a board of education,” said Robert Miller from Twin Valley USD 240.

College students also joined in to help out.

“Our students get to mingle with their students and talk about the programs and how they might further a career,” said Fort Hays University Associate Professor Eric Deneault.

After their lesson today, schools will lead their own tiny home projects, hoping to finish by May.

Each tiny home will be going to Leadville, Colorado to be used as Airbnb’s.

As for Ness City, the money raised goes back to the school for them to buy tools, supplies, and give out some scholarships.

