Top GOP lawmakers move to take control of reopening Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP, KSNW) — Top Republican legislators have moved aggressively Wednesday to take control of how Kansas reopens its coronavirus-battered economy from Governor Laura Kelly.

Six GOP leaders Wednesday rejected Governor Kelly’s request to have top lawmakers extend a disaster declaration she issued for the coronavirus pandemic into mid-June. The Republicans instead extended the declaration only through May 25, Memorial Day. That would give the GOP-controlled Legislature a chance to pass a law governing the state’s coronavirus response.

The full Legislature is scheduled to reconvene May 21 for a final day in session this year after beginning its spring break early on March 20 because of the pandemic.

In a released statement, Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe) sad, “This action is a balanced solution that keeps in place the Executive Orders Kansans are relying on, while giving their elected representatives in the legislature the chance to address concerns and find a longer-term solution upon reconvening May 21.” He continued, “We couldn’t put at risk the effect of important Executive Orders such as extended income tax payment deadlines, extensions on drivers’ licenses and vehicle registration renewals, expanded telehealth services for both physical and mental health care, and preventing Kansans who are unemployed from experiencing utility shut-offs. While the Governor’s request for a 30-day extension was too long, it was important to preserve these Executive Orders Kansans are depending on right now.”

Majority Leader Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita) also weighed in on the matter saying, “Kansans have lost their livelihoods because of this emergency. They can’t get the unemployment benefits they need because the system is broken. In some places, they’re threatened with arrest when they attempt to open their business because they have to feed their families.” He added, “This abuse of power cannot continue. On May 21 the legislature is going to ensure oversight on both the state and local levels.”

