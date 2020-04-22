Topeka Correctional Facility confirms COVID-19 positive case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that one resident at Topeka Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third KDOC facility with a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at the Lansing Correction Facility and Wichita Work Release Facility.

The resident at TCF is a female over the age of 20. This female was recently admitted to KDOC from a county jail and was being monitored for symptoms in the Intake Isolation unit at TCF. In order to protect the identity of the person, KDOC said they’ll release no other information.

KDOC said they have been in consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and have implemented necessary steps at their facility based on the consultation.

The Topeka Correctional Facility is Kansas’ only all-female prison with a capacity of 948. The facility houses minimum, medium, special management and maximum custody residents.

